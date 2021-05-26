4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

WATCH | Neil Breen gets the AstraZeneca jab live on-air

6 hours ago
Neil Breen
AstraZeneca
Article image for WATCH | Neil Breen gets the AstraZeneca jab live on-air

Neil Breen has received his first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine live on-air this morning after a challenge by federal Health Minister Greg Hunt. 

Just over one month ago, Mr Hunt challenged Neil to get the jab on-air.

Press PLAY below to watch Breenie get the jab 

Dr Nick Gianarakis and Nurse Louise Grigson answered questions about the jab from Neil and listeners.

“The evidence is plain that we just have to keep going with the plan,” said Dr Gianarakis.

“We’ve got to get vaccinated as soon as possible so the hard work and sufferance that we went through last year is not in vain.”

Press PLAY below to hear your questions answered 

RELATED

Health Minister throws down the gauntlet to Neil Breen on air

Neil Breen
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873