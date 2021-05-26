WATCH | Neil Breen gets the AstraZeneca jab live on-air

Neil Breen has received his first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine live on-air this morning after a challenge by federal Health Minister Greg Hunt.

Just over one month ago, Mr Hunt challenged Neil to get the jab on-air.

Dr Nick Gianarakis and Nurse Louise Grigson answered questions about the jab from Neil and listeners.

“The evidence is plain that we just have to keep going with the plan,” said Dr Gianarakis.

“We’ve got to get vaccinated as soon as possible so the hard work and sufferance that we went through last year is not in vain.”

