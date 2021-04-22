PM announces changes to vaccine rollout, fast-tracking jab for over 50s

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced new restrictions on travel to and from India and changes to the nations coronavirus vaccination rollout.

The AstraZeneca vaccine will be available to those over 50 at respiratory clinics from May 3, and at GPs from May 17.

National cabinet has also agreed to reduce the amount of arrivals from India by 30 per cent, after an alarming surge in cases in the country.

Rules allowing Australians to travel to high-risk countries will be also be tightened.

Australians will only be allowed to travel to India in “extenuating circumstances”.

