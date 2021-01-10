WATCH | Fast food workers terrorised by customer’s destructive tirade

Mark Levy has received CCTV vision of a frightening incident at a fast food restaurant in north-west Sydney.

A male customer became agitated when asked to provide his details for contact tracing at the Kellyville McDonald’s, before lashing out and shoving a sales terminal to the floor.

“These people with no brains need to be held accountable for their actions, and berating young female employees is simply unacceptable,” Mark said.

NSW Police would like to speak to the man, and anyone who can help identify him is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.