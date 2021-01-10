4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

WATCH | Fast food workers terrorised by customer’s destructive tirade

12 hours ago
Mark Levy
HospitalityKellyvillenorth-west Sydney
Article image for WATCH | Fast food workers terrorised by customer’s destructive tirade

Mark Levy has received CCTV vision of a frightening incident at a fast food restaurant in north-west Sydney.

A male customer became agitated when asked to provide his details for contact tracing at the Kellyville McDonald’s, before lashing out and shoving a sales terminal to the floor.

 

“These people with no brains need to be held accountable for their actions, and berating young female employees is simply unacceptable,” Mark said.

NSW Police would like to speak to the man, and anyone who can help identify him is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Mark Levy
LocalNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873