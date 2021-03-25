Warnings over potentially toxic, brightly coloured mushrooms

The brightly coloured mushrooms popping up on nature strips and gardens in Queensland could be deadly for pets, vets have warned.

While not all species are toxic, Dr Joshua Llinas from the Unusual Pet Vets in Jindalee said if your dog ingests a mushroom, take a photo or even bring a sample in if you can safely do so.

“I think that the most important thing is to assume most mushrooms can potentially be toxic, there’s so many species of mushrooms out there and some of them are very difficult to identify,” he told Olympia Kwitowski.

“My advice is: best to keep your pets away from them.

“If you start removing your mushrooms they often will grow back really quickly, and even start spread a little bit that way, best to try and keep them away and if you do have suspected ingestion of a mushroom, bring your pets down to the vet because some of them can be quite nasty, leading to some fairly fatal consequences.”

He said the most common sign of an ingestion of a toxin is vomiting.

Image: iStock