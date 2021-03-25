4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Warnings over potentially toxic, brightly coloured mushrooms

9 hours ago
Olympia Kwitowski
Dogsmushrooms
Article image for Warnings over potentially toxic, brightly coloured mushrooms

The brightly coloured mushrooms popping up on nature strips and gardens in Queensland could be deadly for pets, vets have warned.

While not all species are toxic, Dr Joshua Llinas from the Unusual Pet Vets in Jindalee said if your dog ingests a mushroom, take a photo or even bring a sample in if you can safely do so.

“I think that the most important thing is to assume most mushrooms can potentially be toxic, there’s so many species of mushrooms out there and some of them are very difficult to identify,” he told Olympia Kwitowski.

“My advice is: best to keep your pets away from them.

“If you start removing your mushrooms they often will grow back really quickly, and even start spread a little bit that way, best to try and keep them away and if you do have suspected ingestion of a mushroom, bring your pets down to the vet because some of them can be quite nasty, leading to some fairly fatal consequences.”

He said the most common sign of an ingestion of a toxin is vomiting.

Click PLAY below to hear more

Seeing more mushrooms in the garden? Here’s why!

Image: iStock

Olympia Kwitowski
LifestyleNewsPets
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873