Seeing more mushrooms in the garden? Here’s why!

6 hours ago
Bill McDonald
mushroomsPaul Plant
Article image for Seeing more mushrooms in the garden? Here’s why!

Mushrooms are popping up in gardens around Queensland, thanks to the perfect conditions created by the heavy rainfall and humidity.

Garden guru Paul Plant said there’s humidity, rainfall and heat which is the perfect mix.

“It’s the perfect temperature, the rainfall, the conditions,” he told Bill McDonald.

“Mushrooms live on the basis that they they help and facilitate the breakdown of organic matter, with this heat, this humidity, this rainfall, it’s in the perfect conditions for these mushies to show off what they do best, which is the flowering body.

“It’s absolutely fantastic to see the diversity of mushrooms popping up in people’s gardens at the moment.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: iStock 

