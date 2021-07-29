Warnings it’s ‘not a great situation’ at backpackers despite negative tests

Brisbane residents are warned not to let their guard down as a number of close contacts to a coronavirus case return negative tests.

Queensland’s most recent coronavirus breach was recorded Wednesday in a returned traveller staying at a backpackers hostel on Roma Street.

62 people across Brisbane City Backpackers HQ and neighbouring Joe’s Place backpackers were identified as close contacts, and 59 have since tested negative.

Infectious diseases expert Professor Nigel McMillan told Neil Breen we can’t breathe easy yet.

“[They’re] negative so far,” he said. “It’s going to take on average about five days for those people to convert.”

“If you think about the worst place you might want to have an outbreak, I mean an old people’s home is obviously the worst, but a backpackers is not exactly separated living, is it?

“This is probably not a great situation.”

Press PLAY below to hear the Professor analyse Australia’s four-step plan to freedom

Image: Nine News