Warehouse in flames spilling plumes of black smoke in Burleigh Heads

A building is on fire in Burleigh Heads, spilling a massive plume of black smoke into the ar.

Nine News reports the building is a warehouse situated on Tsipura Drive.

Fire crews are working to contain the blaze following reports at 2pm.

Paramedics remain on standby.

Image: Nine News