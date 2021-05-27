4BC
Warehouse in flames spilling plumes of black smoke in Burleigh Heads

3 hours ago
Article image for Warehouse in flames spilling plumes of black smoke in Burleigh Heads

A building is on fire in Burleigh Heads, spilling a massive plume of black smoke into the ar. 

Nine News reports the building is a warehouse situated on Tsipura Drive.

Fire crews are working to contain the blaze following reports at 2pm.

Paramedics remain on standby.

 

Image: Nine News 

