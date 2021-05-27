Warehouse in flames spilling plumes of black smoke in Burleigh Heads
A building is on fire in Burleigh Heads, spilling a massive plume of black smoke into the ar.
Nine News reports the building is a warehouse situated on Tsipura Drive.
Fire crews are working to contain the blaze following reports at 2pm.
Paramedics remain on standby.
HAPPENING NOW: There are reports of a fire at a warehouse at #BurleighHeads.
Emergency services are on scene.
More to come. #9News pic.twitter.com/7lGSNysgWW
— 9News Gold Coast (@9NewsGoldCoast) May 27, 2021
Image: Nine News