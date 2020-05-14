Virtual travel streamed straight into your living room

Australians are eager to get out of the house after being cooped up inside due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Tourism Australia is coming to the rescue and streaming some of the country’s incredible landscapes and offerings straight into Australian living rooms with a curated live program of virtual travel experiences called ‘Live From Aus’.

The Outback Wrangler, Matt Wright has told Deborah Knight people will be able to tune in via Tourism Australia’s social media channels to watch a whole range of live events.

“[I’ll] jump in the chopper, fly around and show them the top end, go and see some of the crocs I’ve got here near the camp.

“Just showcasing Australia at it’s best.”

