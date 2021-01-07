4BC
Victorian Government fails to contact stranded family

3 mins ago
Luke Grant
border closurescovid-19
Article image for Victorian Government fails to contact stranded family

Luke Grant has been left shocked after discovering the family stuck in New South Wales has not heard from Victorian authorities on their case despite involvement from Bill Shorten.

The Nagel family has so far been unable to receive an exemption from hotel quarantine in order to return to their Victorian home.

Darren Nagel’s 13-year-old daughter, Meg, has special needs and is unable to complete quarantine in a hotel.

Bill Shorten was contacted by the family to help the case progress and has stepped in as the Member for Maribyrnong, Mr Nagel’s electorate.

Luke Grant was speechless when Mr Nagel said he was not contacted about his case yesterday.

“Nothing… No news at all … not a word,” said Mr Nagel.  “I don’t know what’s going on now.

“It’s getting a bit beyond a joke.

“I’m trying to still be patient but you keep expecting it to happen, and you keep giving them chances…”

“We’ve got to do something. This is just appalling,” said Luke Grant.

“We go home to our homes tonight when we finish this show and you’re stuck on the south coast of New South Wales with your very special Meg, just wanting to get across the border and home again.”

Luke Grant
AustraliaNewsNSWPolitics
