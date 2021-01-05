4BC
Time is running out for Victorian family stranded in NSW

5 hours ago
Luke Grant
A Victorian family stuck in New South Wales after the New Year’s Eve border closures is struggling to receive an exemption from hotel quarantine to be able to return home.

Darren Nagel’s 13-year-old daughter, Meg, has special needs requiring medication and the family has only enough to last until January 12.

However, the Nagels have been told it may take until late January or February to be able to return home.

Meg is unable to complete hotel quarantine due to her condition and a lack of exemption has left the family stranded.

“We can’t be here until the end of January – we’ve got particular medications she needs from the Children’s Hospital in Melbourne,” Mr Nagel told Luke Grant.

“We’ve done everything we’ve been asked to do … and yet nobody can tell you where it sits, when it’s likely to be decided.”

The family became stranded when Victoria’s borders closed to New South Wales with hours’ notice.

Press PLAY below to hear the Nagel family’s full story

