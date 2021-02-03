Vet’s tips if your dog is set upon by another dog

A veterinarian has shared some tips for pet owners if your dog is set upon by another dog.

It comes after the savage attack on a small dog at a Bunnings store on the weekend.

An urgent investigation is ongoing by the Brisbane City Council.

Pet Circle vet Dr Carla Paszkowski told Bill McDonald it was hard to know what breed the attacking dog was.

“I am not sure exactly how this played out,” she said.

“Sometimes when dogs attack another dog, it is due to fear. However the size discrepancy between these two dogs does sound like it’s a prey/predator instinct.

“It’s possible that dog had those aggressive behaviours from experiences or breed disposition and it’s possible it saw this little dog as prey and attacked.”

She also gave some tips for dog owners, but stressed it was important human safety comes first.

She said being aware of your surroundings or a dog who is growling or has sustained eye contact can help avoid an attack.

“If a dog does charge at your dog, sometimes putting yourself with a tall confident posture can be enough to deter the attacking dog for long enough that their owner can pull them back. However it’s important you don’t put yourself in danger which can be difficult to evaluate in a split second.”

In a statement from City Standards, Community Health and Safety Chair Kim Marx, the council said the investigation is continuing as a “matter of priority”.

“We are taking the matter very seriously and formal statements are being gathered from the owners of the dogs and other witnesses to the incident.

“The suspected offending dog has been seized by Brisbane City Council. It is understood the dog is registered with another Council, and these enquiries are ongoing.

“As private property, a business or property owner is responsible for setting an animals policy consistent with the general requirement for animals in Queensland to be kept under effective control at all times.”

