Eyewitness recounts horror dog attack at Bunnings
An eyewitness has recounted a savage dog attack at a Bunnings store in Stafford on the weekend.
Onlookers say a dog that looked like a pitbull, which was allegedly unrestrained, mauled a small dog to death.
Peter Male was an eyewitness when the incident took place.
“I heard a dog yelping and I heard a man yell ‘get off him, get off him’.”
He said people were left “pretty traumatised” after the incident.
