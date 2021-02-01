4BC
Eyewitness recounts horror dog attack at Bunnings

9 hours ago
Scott Emerson
An eyewitness has recounted a savage dog attack at a Bunnings store in Stafford on the weekend.

Onlookers say a dog that looked like a pitbull, which was allegedly unrestrained, mauled a small dog to death.

Peter Male was an eyewitness when the incident took place.

“I heard a dog yelping and I heard a man yell ‘get off him, get off him’.”

He said people were left “pretty traumatised” after the incident.

Image: File/iStock

