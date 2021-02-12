4BC
Veterans ‘pretty angry’ over government’s inaction on Anzac Day march

7 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Scott Emerson has urged the Queensland Government to act and give diggers an answer about holding an Anzac Day march at the RNA Showgrounds.

The RSL are still waiting for proposed Anzac Day proceedings to be approved by the Queensland Government.

COVID-safe plans are with Queensland Health.

Scott questioned why sporting events were able to held, but a march was in doubt.

“Why wouldn’t an Anzac Day, COVID-safe parade be allowed to occur at the RNA?” Scott said.

“At the moment, the state government is a disgrace with how it is treating our vets by not giving them the confident and assurance the Anzac Day rally will occur.”

Veteran Ross Eastgate, who is the commentator of Brisbane’s Anzac Day Parade, said it was a day for diggers.

“They want to get out and march with their mates, they want to go to the cenotaph, have some quiet time there and head off and socialise.

“And it seems that everybody is allowed to socialise, if you follow a sport, except them and I think they are pretty angry about it.”

He said they were expecting a solution quickly.

“You don’t stop an old digger from marching, just because there’s a threat of COVID. Their view is it’s their day.”

Scott Emerson
