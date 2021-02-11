Aussie vets still awaiting answer on march for ‘very special day’

Neil Breen was frustrated to hear this morning the RSL are still waiting for the proposed Anzac Day proceedings to be approved by the Queensland government.

The RSL put forward its proposal for modest Anzac Day proceedings to the Queensland government in early January.

Current plans account for just 70 dignitaries at the dawn service in Anzac Square and a small march at the RNA Showgrounds.

President of the Brisbane Anzac Day Parade Kerry Gallagher told Neil Breen he’s expecting to hear the decision any day now.

“There’s some expectation we would get an answer from them this week, which there’s not much of this week left, or next week.”

But Neil said to Mr Gallagher the government should take a proactive approach to ensure the traditional march can go ahead.

“Rather than you and your committee and the Australian Defence Force and the RSL and everyone having to put a case to the government, I want to see the government contact you and say ‘hey, let’s all get together – how can we help you make this happen?’

“I don’t understand why you have to be the ones who have to be proactive with a COVID-safe plan.”

Mr Gallagher agreed the day’s proceedings are important to the “recovery process” of diggers.

“It’s a very special day. They really need once a year just to get together, feel that comradery they experienced … and also be part of the Brisbane scene.”

Image: Getty