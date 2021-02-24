‘Very low chance’ of any reaction after accidental overdose

An infectious diseases physician says there is a low chance of any adverse affects for the two elderly residents who were mistakenly given too much of the Pfizer jab.

Dr Paul Griffin, an Associate Professor in the Faculty Of Medicine at UQ, said it was important to learn from the event and it shouldn’t undermine the vaccination program.

“The fortunate thing is, the chance of any additional adverse reactions in these people is fortunately very low, it seems as though they are ding well,” he told Scott Emerson.

“This has actually happened before, when reported in Germany, the people that this happened to didn’t have any other significant increase in adverse events.

“As I say while it’s unfortunate, it’s very likely these people will be fine, and won’t suffer any ill effects from this event.”

Click PLAY below to hear more