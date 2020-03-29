4BC
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Van caught with hundreds of toilet paper rolls

2 hours ago
Ray Hadley
HoardingToilet paper

A listener has snapped a photo of an NSW driver getting away with hundreds of toilet paper rolls.

The Ray Hadley Morning Show was sent the photo of the white van heading north on the M1 on Saturday afternoon.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has previously committed to cracking down on possible crime syndicates clearing out supermarket shelves.

 

 

RELATED

‘I’m gonna come after you’: Peter Dutton issues stark warning to busload hoarders

Ray Hadley
NewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.