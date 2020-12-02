Vale Gary Parcell: Peter Psaltis pays tribute to rugby league great

Gary Parcell, the last surviving member of the all-Ipswich Australian front row, has passed away at the age of 87.

Parcell played alongside fellow Ipswich men Noel Kelly and Dud Beattie for the Kangaroos in the 50s and 60s.

“All three were absolute gentlemen,” Peter Psaltis said.

“They played the game in a tough era. They came from a tough part of the world, and they all went to play the game at the highest level.

“All three men are together now, no doubt catching up on lost time.”

Image: Facebook/Brothers Football Club Ipswich