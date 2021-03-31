4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Vaccine rollout: Tanya Plibersek criticises ‘..

Vaccine rollout: Tanya Plibersek criticises ‘disaster’ delay for frontline workers

4 hours ago
Scott Emerson
covid-19Tanya Plibersek
Article image for Vaccine rollout: Tanya Plibersek criticises ‘disaster’ delay for frontline workers

Labor’s Tanya Plibersek says it is a “disaster” that there are health care workers who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 in Australia.

She said it was time the federal government to take responsibility for the rollout.

“I think most Australians just say we don’t care just get on with it,” she told Scott Emerson.

“The states have carried the bulk of the responsibility.

“I think the problem is a logistics one, where the Commonwealth is slow to get out the vaccines they do to the states and being inconsistent in the distribution and being unclear of how things are meant to work.”

Scott questioned why there were frontline workers who were unvaccinated.

“It’s a mystery to me, why today in Australia we have frontline heath workers who are working close to COVID patients who aren’t vaccinated, it’s a disaster,” Ms Plibersek said.

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: iStock

Union pleased with vaccine rollout for healthcare workers

Scott Emerson
HealthNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873