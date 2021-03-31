Vaccine rollout: Tanya Plibersek criticises ‘disaster’ delay for frontline workers

Labor’s Tanya Plibersek says it is a “disaster” that there are health care workers who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 in Australia.

She said it was time the federal government to take responsibility for the rollout.

“I think most Australians just say we don’t care just get on with it,” she told Scott Emerson.

“The states have carried the bulk of the responsibility.

“I think the problem is a logistics one, where the Commonwealth is slow to get out the vaccines they do to the states and being inconsistent in the distribution and being unclear of how things are meant to work.”

Scott questioned why there were frontline workers who were unvaccinated.

“It’s a mystery to me, why today in Australia we have frontline heath workers who are working close to COVID patients who aren’t vaccinated, it’s a disaster,” Ms Plibersek said.

Image: iStock