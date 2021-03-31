Union pleased with vaccine rollout for healthcare workers
One of the two new COVID-19 cases detected in Queensland was another Princess Alexandra Hospital nurse, who had already received her first dose of a coronavirus vaccination.
The nurse was given the first dose of the vaccine earlier this month.
Queensland Nurses and Midwives Union Secretary Beth Mohle, explained it was a complex operation.
“It does highlight how risky the job of health workers are,” she told Scott Emerson.
“We are really pleased that we are up to I think 89 per cent vaccinated in 1A, and it will all be done within the next 24-48 hours is our understanding, and the quicker we can get that done the better.”
She said it was logistically very challenging.
