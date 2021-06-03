4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Vaccine rollout takes another stumble as systems go offline

1 hour ago
Neil Breen
covid-19
Article image for Vaccine rollout takes another stumble as systems go offline

Queensland Health systems have been fraught with technical difficulties this week as systems go through ‘maintenance’. 

Listener Dale wrote to Neil Breen, saying he’d been unable to register for his vaccine since Wednesday, despite attempting every day.

“I called Queensland Health this morning and the representative on the phone told me that the website is down due to maintenance.

“I mentioned I tried yesterday and was told they were performing maintenance as well.”

Dale pointed out as vaccination hubs are opened this week, “now probably isn’t the best time to perform maintenance that lasts for days”.

This isn’t the first difficulty Queensland Health has had this week.

Yesterday, Neil contacted the department when testing numbers hadn’t been released for six days.

He was told a “data migration between health information systems” had caused a delay in the numbers.

Press PLAY below to hear the Neil Breen’s response

Image: Getty 

Neil Breen
HealthNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873