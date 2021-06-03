Vaccine rollout takes another stumble as systems go offline

Queensland Health systems have been fraught with technical difficulties this week as systems go through ‘maintenance’.

Listener Dale wrote to Neil Breen, saying he’d been unable to register for his vaccine since Wednesday, despite attempting every day.

“I called Queensland Health this morning and the representative on the phone told me that the website is down due to maintenance.

“I mentioned I tried yesterday and was told they were performing maintenance as well.”

Dale pointed out as vaccination hubs are opened this week, “now probably isn’t the best time to perform maintenance that lasts for days”.

This isn’t the first difficulty Queensland Health has had this week.

Yesterday, Neil contacted the department when testing numbers hadn’t been released for six days.

He was told a “data migration between health information systems” had caused a delay in the numbers.

Press PLAY below to hear the Neil Breen’s response

Image: Getty