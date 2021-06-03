Queensland’s testing numbers remain a mystery for almost a week

Queensland’s COVID-19 testing numbers have been unavailable for almost a week, noticeably absent from the state’s daily figures.

Neil Breen noted testing numbers have always been ‘standard’ inclusions to the daily figures.

“Full testing numbers are delayed, but if you get sick please go and get tested,” Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk wrote each day upon releasing the infection numbers.

Neil contacted Queensland Health regarding the delays, and was told a “data migration” is to blame.

Read the full statement a Queensland Health spokesperson provided Neil below

“A data migration between health information systems commenced on 29 May and is ongoing. “During this period daily testing and daily recovered case numbers are not available. “Data totals will be updated once maintenance is complete.”

