4BC
Vaccine passports will be necessary for overseas travel, tourism expert says

5 hours ago
Spencer Howson
Article image for Vaccine passports will be necessary for overseas travel, tourism expert says

A tourism expert believes coronavirus vaccination passports will become a fundamental requirement for international travel.

Other nations across the world have introduced the concept for international arrivals, including many within the European Union.

Associate Professor Pierre Benckendorff told Spencer Howson this will expand “without a doubt”.

“You might also be asked to do a test … when you leave the country and when you arrive at your destination.”

But Australians will be waiting a while longer, Associate Professor Benckendorff added.

“Passports are not going to work effectively until every Australian has had the option to get a vaccination.”

Press PLAY below to hear the chance of vaccine passports for domestic travel

Image: Getty

Spencer Howson
