‘Use common sense’: Fate of Biloela family remains unclear

Labor frontbencher Tanya Plibersek has called for the federal government to “use common sense” over the fate of the Biloela Tamil asylum seeker family who have been in detention on Christmas Island.

The family’s young daughter had to be treated at Perth Children’s Hospital for sepsis, believed to have been caused by untreated pneumonia.

The government has flagged the US or New Zealand as possible resettlement options.

“Obviously Karen Andrews could just make a decision to release this family,” she said.

“I completely support being tough on people smugglers, but you can also use a bit of common sense occasionally.

“Here is a family that was working, paying taxes, very well supported and accepted in their town, they have an enormous amount of community support in Biloela it just seems like it would be a good thing to apply a bit of common sense.”

Press PLAY below to hear her full chat with Scott Emerson on 4BC Drive

RELATED