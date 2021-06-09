4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘Use common sense’: Fate of Biloela family remains unclear

6 hours ago
Scott Emerson
BiloelaLabor frontbencher Tanya Plibersek
Article image for ‘Use common sense’: Fate of Biloela family remains unclear

Labor frontbencher Tanya Plibersek has called for the federal government to “use common sense” over the fate of the Biloela Tamil asylum seeker family who have been in detention on Christmas Island.

The family’s young daughter had to be treated at Perth Children’s Hospital for sepsis, believed to have been caused by untreated pneumonia.

The government has flagged the US or New Zealand as possible resettlement options.

“Obviously Karen Andrews could just make a decision to release this family,” she said.

“I completely support being tough on people smugglers, but you can also use a bit of common sense occasionally.

“Here is a family that was working, paying taxes, very well supported and accepted in their town, they have an enormous amount of community support in Biloela it just seems like it would be a good thing to apply a bit of common sense.”

Press PLAY below to hear her full chat with Scott Emerson on 4BC Drive

 

RELATED

‘Simply not good enough’: Federal government failed Biloela child, Neil Breen says

Scott Emerson
AustraliaHealthNewsPoliticsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873