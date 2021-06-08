‘Simply not good enough’: Federal government failed Biloela child, Neil Breen says

Neil Breen says the government has failed the youngest daughter of the asylum-seeking family deported from Queensland town Biloela.

Three-year-old Tharnicaa Murugappan suffered from pneumonia for two weeks on Christmas Island with only Panadol before she was taken to Perth Children’s Hospital.

“It is simply not good enough,” said Neil Breen.

“Now, for all intents and purposes, she was born here, she’s Australian.”

There’s talks the family could be resettled in the United States or New Zealand as the federal government remains staunch on preventing them from resettling.

“Well, the simple negotiation would be to let them live in Biloela where they’ve assimilated.

“If you let this family stay here, they’ve assimilated here, they’ve had children here, the community’s looking after them…”

Home to Bilo advocate Angela Fredericks told Neil she spoke to Tharnicaa’s mother, Priya, last night.

“Everyone has been quite rattled by this and we’re all just desperately hoping this little girl gets better.

“They were still waiting on the latest blood results, however, they have started treating the pneumonia and hoping that will have an effect on the blood infection.”

Ms Fredericks said talks of resettlement to another country hadn’t been brought to the family.

“This was completely new news to all of us – even the lawyers.

“They’ve already got jobs here, they’ve got lives here.

“There’s really no need to for them to go anywhere else.”

