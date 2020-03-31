Union calls for parking charges to be waived for hospital workers

There are calls for hospital parking charges to be waved for health workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Health Services Union argues workers don’t need the additional financial stress at a time of serious health concerns.

Some nurses are being fined for parking on the street as they try to avoid costly private parking fees.

Health Services Union National President Gerard Hayes tells Alan Jones councils also need to remove timed parking around hospitals.

“Councils around the hospitals who have put up no parking signs and actually been gouging people who have been visiting hospital, should also be removed.”

