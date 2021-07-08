Uni students lead drive to vaccinate hundreds of homeless

Seven university students have banded together to deliver hundreds of flu jabs to Brisbane’s homeless.

Homeless Australians are not eligible to receive free flu vaccines under the National Immunisation Program, leaving many of the nation’s most vulnerable at risk of severe illness.

The project, aptly dubbed VacSeen has so far vaccinated 200 homeless people against the flu.

“We aim to break down structural barriers to preventative health care, particularly for those experiencing homelessness or other significant disadvantage,” Director Lili Wackwitz told Sofie Formica.

“The Australian Immunisation Handbook, which is published by the Australian Government’s Department of Health, they strongly recommended that homeless people receive the flu vaccine every year.

“But like you mentioned, they’re not covered by the National Immunisation Program!”

