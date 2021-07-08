4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Uni students lead drive to vaccinate hundreds of homeless

6 hours ago
Sofie Formica
university of queenslandVacSeen
Article image for Uni students lead drive to vaccinate hundreds of homeless

Seven university students have banded together to deliver hundreds of flu jabs to Brisbane’s homeless. 

Homeless Australians are not eligible to receive free flu vaccines under the National Immunisation Program, leaving many of the nation’s most vulnerable at risk of severe illness.

The project, aptly dubbed VacSeen has so far vaccinated 200 homeless people against the flu.

“We aim to break down structural barriers to preventative health care, particularly for those experiencing homelessness or other significant disadvantage,” Director Lili Wackwitz told Sofie Formica.

“The Australian Immunisation Handbook, which is published by the Australian Government’s Department of Health, they strongly recommended that homeless people receive the flu vaccine every year.

“But like you mentioned, they’re not covered by the National Immunisation Program!”

Press PLAY below to hear how the group was formed 

Image: Getty 

Sofie Formica
CharityHealthLocalNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873