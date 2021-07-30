4BC
‘Unbelievable’ strength of Cate Campbell and Emma McKeon

4 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Article image for ‘Unbelievable’ strength of Cate Campbell and Emma McKeon

Australia has claimed the gold and bronze medal in the women’s 100m freestyle in Tokyo, with Emma McKeon breaking her own Olympic record and Cate Campbell winning bronze.

Olympian and former swimmer Mark Stockwell, who also chairs the Australian Olympic Team Appeal Committee in Queensland, said they were both great role models.

“I have just earlier on today watched the Campbell’s interview and Emma McKeon, and I got emotional,” he told Scott Emerson.

“The strength of these women is unbelievable, and what they have been through, and their adversity, they are winners.

“I am so proud of the whole team.”

He was particularly impressed by the scenes out of the pool.

“The thing about Cate that I enjoyed so much today was her celebration and happiness for Emma, and her relief that she actually won a medal.

“I think for her, made it all the more special, Emma’s win, that she could share that with Cate.

“If you watch the footage Cate wouldn’t stop hugging her!”

Press PLAY below to hear his comments

Image: Stanislav Krasilnikov\TASS via Getty Images

Scott Emerson
