Two men on the run following shooting in Brisbane’s north
Two men are on the run and a man is recovering in hospital after a shooting in Brisbane’s north.
Police say two men turned up to a home on Alma Road Clayfield at around 7.50pm when an argument broke out with a man at the home.
The 43-year-old suffered a stomach injury, which police say was consistent with a gunshot wound.
He was treated at the scene and transported to hospital.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police via www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.
Image: Getty