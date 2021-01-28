4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Treasurer knocks back pleas to extend JobKeeper for tourism

3 hours ago
Neil Breen
Federal BudgetJobKeeperJosh Frydenberg
Article image for Treasurer knocks back pleas to extend JobKeeper for tourism

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has ruled out extending JobKeeper payments to Queensland’s struggling tourism sector following Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk’s plea for support.

Mr Frydenberg told Neil Breen “there’s no intention to extend JobKeeper beyond the end of March”.

“It has to end at some point and that is why we are transitioning to other support payments.”

Support payments by the federal government include JobMaker and a $100 million support package for travel agents.

But Mr Frydenberg suggested state governments could do more to help struggling industries.

“Rather than pointing the finger, you’ve got to dig deeper into your own pockets to continue to support your communities through this recovery.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Neil Breen
AustraliaNewsPoliticsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873