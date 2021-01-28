Treasurer knocks back pleas to extend JobKeeper for tourism

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has ruled out extending JobKeeper payments to Queensland’s struggling tourism sector following Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk’s plea for support.

Mr Frydenberg told Neil Breen “there’s no intention to extend JobKeeper beyond the end of March”.

“It has to end at some point and that is why we are transitioning to other support payments.”

Support payments by the federal government include JobMaker and a $100 million support package for travel agents.

But Mr Frydenberg suggested state governments could do more to help struggling industries.

“Rather than pointing the finger, you’ve got to dig deeper into your own pockets to continue to support your communities through this recovery.”

