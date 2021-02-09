Traffic pain: Brisbanites facing double the normal travel times

Brisbane’s peak hour of traffic has turned into several hours with data revealing congestion is worse than before the pandemic hit.

Last Tuesday, traffic was 90 per cent higher than the same date in 2020 and 2019.

RACQ’s Lauren Ritchie said the pandemic has changed the way Brisbanites are moving around the city, as well as fewer Queenslanders catching public transport.

“It’s confirmed our worst fears, that traffic is as bad as it feels while you’re stuck in those traffic jams,” she told Scott Emerson.

“Looking at our traffic data, it shows we are seeing as bad as almost double the normal travel times … because there is so many people in their cars rather than potentially using public transport like pre-COVID.

“So we are seeing congestion levels far worse than they were pre-COVID.”

She said data is showing 10-11am can still be tough going for drivers on the roads.

Image: iStock