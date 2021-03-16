Traffic pain: Brisbane bridge copping a huge increase in cars

Traffic on Brisbane’s William Jolly Bridge has blown out after the closure of the Victoria Bridge, with an extra 5100 cars causing traffic pain for drivers.

The traffic comes in the wake of a permanent CBD river crossing shake-up this year.

Councillor Ryan Murphy, the chair of the public and active transport chair, told Scott Emerson lowering tolls on the Go Between Bridge to encourage drivers there wasn’t a consideration yet.

“Our modelling predicted that the 10,000 vehicles who previously used the Victoria Bridge daily would disperse over a number of different bridge crossings, including the Story Bridge, the Captain Cook Bridge, the Go Between Bridge, but primarily they would use the William Jolly Bridge.

“We have seen volumes of the William Jolly Bridge increased by about 5000 vehicles.”

He said they had predicted the William Jolly Bridge would cop the brunt of the traffic after the closure.

