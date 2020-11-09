Tradies in short supply as storm damage increases workload

Queenslanders could find themselves struggling even more to hire tradies in the wake of recent wild weather.

Master Builders Association of Queensland housing manager Phil Breeze told Scott Emerson storm damage has added to the workload of already strained professions.

“Trying to fit that into an already busy schedule is going to be difficult.

“To put an apprentice on is not cheap, and … that’s where government’s got to come to the fore and assist with training.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty