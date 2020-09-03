Traces of COVID-19 detected in North Queensland

Sewage samples have sparked fresh concerns in the Whitsundays after viral fragments of COVID-19 were detected at Airlie Beach.

It is currently unknown whether or not coronavirus is active in the community, but Queensland Health have responded by setting up a pop-up clinic.

Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan was infuriated by the delay in taking action, and told Scott Emerson he’s concerned about the risk of undetected, asymptomatic transmission.

“Last month in the parliament I asked … why do we not have any COVID drive-through testing facility in the Whitsunday electorate.

“I’m sure there are such facilities in tourism hotspots like Cairns and the Gold Coast.

“Needless to say, there are holes in the system.”

