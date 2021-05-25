Tourism and hospitality operators want buffets back on the menu

Tourism and hospitality operators are leading a push to bring back the buffet in Queensland venues.

Buffets have been a no-go for restaurants throughout the pandemic but operators want to see self-serve make a comeback.

The CEO of the Restaurant and Catering Industry Industry Association, Wes Lambert, said not having buffets wasn’t protecting anyone.

“Why don’t we re-open buffets? We need to get them back on the menu, because social distancing is nearly gone, density quotients area getting relaxed and relaxed.

“It is absolutely time to bring back the buffet so that events, functions weddings, business events, restaurants that historically have buffets can get back to business with fewer staff.”

