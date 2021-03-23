Torrential downpour breathes hope into Southern Downs

The recent heavy rainfall has given much-needed relief to Stanthorpe, a community which has struggled with drought for years.

Stanthorpe had carted water in for the community daily after the region’s own supplies ran dry in 2019.

Now, Stanthorpe’s Storm King Dam is at 100 per cent capacity.

“It hasn’t rained money but it’s breathed hope into the community,” Southern Downs Regional Council Mayor Vic Pennisi told Neil Breen.

“The catchment has lived up to its name.”

Mr Pennisi said the community will now be able to stop carting water.

Image: Getty