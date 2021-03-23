4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Torrential downpour breathes hope into Southern Downs

6 hours ago
Neil Breen
Southern Downs Regional Council Mayor Vic PennisiSTANTHORPEStorm King Dam
Article image for Torrential downpour breathes hope into Southern Downs

The recent heavy rainfall has given much-needed relief to Stanthorpe, a community which has struggled with drought for years. 

Stanthorpe had carted water in for the community daily after the region’s own supplies ran dry in 2019.

Now, Stanthorpe’s Storm King Dam is at 100 per cent capacity.

“It hasn’t rained money but it’s breathed hope into the community,” Southern Downs Regional Council Mayor Vic Pennisi told Neil Breen.

“The catchment has lived up to its name.”

Mr Pennisi said the community will now be able to stop carting water.

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Image: Getty

Neil Breen
EnvironmentNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873