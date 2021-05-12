4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top cop assures recruitment process ‘quite independent’ from past

1 hour ago
Neil Breen
katarina carroll
Article image for Top cop assures recruitment process ‘quite independent’ from past

Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll has this morning assured recruitment processes within the force have been updated in response to discriminatory practices. 

The Crime and Corruption Commission found 200 men missed out on a job between 2015 and 2018 to achieve a 50 per cent female hiring target.

This was while six women were approved for the academy, despite not meeting entry requirements.

“Those standards were lowered to obviously attract more women, and that is the issue,” Ms Carroll told Neil Breen.

But she says recruitment decisions are no longer made by a single person.

“Many things have changed since this but I think the most important is the process is quite independent from what it was in the past.”

Press PLAY below to hear the changes implemented to the recruitment process 

RELATED 

Union welcomes damning report Queensland Police Service’s hiring practices

Neil Breen
NewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873