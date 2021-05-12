Top cop assures recruitment process ‘quite independent’ from past

Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll has this morning assured recruitment processes within the force have been updated in response to discriminatory practices.

The Crime and Corruption Commission found 200 men missed out on a job between 2015 and 2018 to achieve a 50 per cent female hiring target.

This was while six women were approved for the academy, despite not meeting entry requirements.

“Those standards were lowered to obviously attract more women, and that is the issue,” Ms Carroll told Neil Breen.

But she says recruitment decisions are no longer made by a single person.

“Many things have changed since this but I think the most important is the process is quite independent from what it was in the past.”

