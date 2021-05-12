Union welcomes damning report Queensland Police Service’s hiring practices

The state’s corruption watchdog has released a damning report into the hiring practices of the Queensland Police Service.

The Crime and Corruption Commission found that 200 men missed out on a job between 2015 and 2018, to achieve a 50 per cent female hiring target.

While 6 women were approved for the academy, despite not meeting entry requirements.

The Queensland Police Union’s general president and CEO, Ian Leavers, said he raised the issue in the past.

“This type of unethical and frankly corrupt behaviour from all involved is a stain on the entire police service,” he told Scott Emerson.

“If you look at quotas of any type, instead of merit based selection, which has been shown up today for what it is, woke pandering nonsense that the previous Police Commissioner brought in.

“What the CCC have said, it should be merit based, I could not agree more.”

He said he is “thankful” for the report.

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview