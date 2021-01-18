‘Too cute by half’: Neil Breen slams Health Officer ‘misread’

Neil Breen has slammed Queensland’s Chief Health Officer this morning after comments made yesterday indicating she may have misread the New South Wales Health site.

Doctor Jeannette Young gave New South Wales health authorities ten days to find the source of nine of the state’s “unlinked” coronavirus cases ahead of the state border closure review.

Checking the New South Wales Health website, Neil found genome sequencing confirmed the cases were each linked to the same cluster.

“So I thought, has she misread this?

“They are trying to find out how the first of those people got it.

“She’s being too cute by half here because she never linked the cases at the Grand Chancellor.

“If genome sequencing is good enough for us, it should be good enough for NSW.”

Press PLAY below to hear Neil Breen’s comments in full

Image: Nine & Regi Varghese/Getty Images