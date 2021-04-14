Tom Dearden committed to ‘turning around’ Broncos losing streak

Tom Dearden says the Broncos are determined to turn around things around after a losing streak at the start of the 2021 NRL season.

In a rare media interview, the Broncos halfback said he doesn’t tend to read or look into the speculation or analysis around him.

But he said it was disappointing that they weren’t having the on-field success.

“I know the results aren’t showing on the field, but the group is working hard and we are definitely working hard to turn those results around,” he told Bill McDonald filling in for Peter Psaltis on Wide World of Sports.

He said he had no doubt Anthony Milford would be back, and he respected coach Kevin Walters trying something new.

“I know the team is ready to go.”

Asked about his future at the Broncos, he said he was eager to turn around the results on the field results after a tough start to the season.

“I am at the Broncos for now and like I said, I am focussed on playing footy,” he said.

“I think that all sorts itself out … I am not even worrying about that stuff at the moment I am just want to focus on turning those results around on the field.”

The Broncos will take on the Panthers tomorrow night.

“I think we have got to match them physically, that’s what Kevvie spoke about all week,” Dearden said.

“We have got to match them physically and be up to the job.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full chat

Image: James Worsfold/Getty Images