Todd Greenberg ‘disappointed’ by Nine comments

NRL CEO Todd Greenberg says he’s “disappointed” by comments from Nine earlier this week which slammed the “mismanagement of the code” in recent years.

Nine took aim for the NRL for allegedly not consulting with broadcast partners over the resumption of the season and claiming its own investment in the game “has been squandered by a bloated head office completely ignoring the needs of the clubs, players and supporters”.

Greenberg will meet with Foxtel this week, while ARL Commission Chairman Peter V’Landys will meet with Nine as broadcast negotiations continue.

The game’s boss told The Continuous Call Team discussions have been tough but pressure is on all businesses at the moment.

“The negotiations will get a little robust and were already robust as you can probably imagine,” Greenberg said.

“I was disappointed in some of those comments that came out from Nine last week but I don’t intend to add any fuel to the fire.

“I certainly won’t disrespect one of our biggest partners by saying anything against them, those discussions I think we should have together behind closed doors.

“Nine have been great partners of the game over a long period of time.

“What’s clear at the moment is that every business and every business model is under pressure at the moment as we’re going through this health crisis.”

It comes after the NRL also announced on Thursday that May 28 would be the date for the competition to recommence.

The format to complete the remainder of the season is still yet to be confirmed with a 15-round season or conference-based system being discussed.

Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images.