Time for a sea change? The state’s most aesthetic workplaces is hiring

Surf Life Saving Queensland is calling for applicants to join the organisation for the busy summer season.

Lifesaving veteran Anthony King told Sofie Formica anyone with basic ocean skills is welcome to apply, with full training offered to successful applicants.

“We expect all of our applicants to be able to swim 800 metres within 14 minutes,” he said.

“Then we go down to the ocean, and we do a bit of an ocean mission to check all their skills.

“I’m pushing up toward 50, and I’m still capable of doing the fitness assessments, so age is definitely no barrier at all!”

Press PLAY below to hear the job details

Image: Getty