4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Time for a sea change? The state’s most aesthetic workplaces is hiring

5 hours ago
Sofie Formica
Surf Life Saving
Article image for Time for a sea change? The state’s most aesthetic workplaces is hiring

Surf Life Saving Queensland is calling for applicants to join the organisation for the busy summer season.

Lifesaving veteran Anthony King told Sofie Formica anyone with basic ocean skills is welcome to apply, with full training offered to successful applicants.

“We expect all of our applicants to be able to swim 800 metres within 14 minutes,” he said.

“Then we go down to the ocean, and we do a bit of an ocean mission to check all their skills.

“I’m pushing up toward 50, and I’m still capable of doing the fitness assessments, so age is definitely no barrier at all!”

Press PLAY below to hear the job details 

Image: Getty 

Sofie Formica
LocalNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873