Three charged with murder over wild street brawl

3 hours ago
Neil Breen
queensland police service
Article image for Three charged with murder over wild street brawl

Three people have been charged with murder following the fatal brawl at North Booval July 27.

It’s believed around 5pm, two groups arranged to meet on Baden Jones Way in relation to a dispute over property.

Police allege a violent altercation broke out, with some of the nine males wielding baseball bats, and another a firearm.

A 31-year-old man was transported to the Ipswich Hospital with two gunshot wounds, where he died a short time later.

Four others were taken to hospital with injuries.

A 29-year-old Heritage Park man remains in Princess Alexandra Hospital with critical head injuries.

Police have charged a 28-year-old Logan man, a 24-year-old North Booval man, and a 16-year-old Riverview boy with one count each of murder, and two counts of grievous bodily harm.

They will each face Ipswich Magistrates Court today.

Press PLAY below to hear details of the brawl

Image: Nine News

Neil Breen
News
