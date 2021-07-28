Search continues for gunman after violent, fatal brawl in Ipswich

Police say a violent brawl that turned fatal in Ipswich overnight was the result of a property dispute.

Two groups of people armed with weapons including a fire arm and baseball bats got into a fight on a street at North Booval.

Detective Inspector Heath McQueen says a man was shot dead while several other people have been injured.

“I can confirm there are multiple other persons that are currently still hospitalised in relation to this incident, and one of those persons remains in a critical condition after suffering significant head injuries.”

Police say it was a targeted attack and is not related to outlaw bikie gangs or racial tensions.

Nine News reporter Sophie Upcroft says it left one man dead, and multiple people in hospital.

“Police are still searching right throughout the Ipswich area for the gunman they believe to be responsible for that fatal shot which killed a 31-year-old Logan man,” she told Scott Emerson.

She said the group of men were armed with a gun and bats, and used a “car as weapon” to injure four people.

Image: Nine News