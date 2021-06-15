Third fire on Hamilton road in two weeks

A house fire has just been extinguished on Nudgee Road in Hamilton this afternoon.

It’s the third fire in the area in just 2 weeks.

In early June, fire crews were called to two house fires on the same road within days of each other.

Scott Emerson reported on 4BC Drive the fire had been brought under control around 3pm.

#BREAKING: A house fire has broken out on Nudgee Road in #Hamilton this afternoon. This is the third blaze found in the area over the last couple of weeks, with police already treating the two previous house fires as suspicious. #9News pic.twitter.com/Hphs0OOhCw — 9News Queensland (@9NewsQueensland) June 15, 2021

