Third fire on Hamilton road in two weeks

28 seconds ago
A house fire has just been extinguished on Nudgee Road in Hamilton this afternoon.

It’s the third fire in the area in just 2 weeks.

In early June, fire crews were called to two house fires on the same road within days of each other.

Scott Emerson reported on 4BC Drive the fire had been brought under control around 3pm.

Police probe spate of Brisbane house fires at vacant properties

