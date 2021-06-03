Police probe spate of Brisbane house fires at vacant properties

Police are probing a spate of fires across Brisbane in the past few weeks.

In just a few days, two Nudgee Road homes in Hamilton were destroyed in two separate suspicious fires.

There have also been fires in Clayfield and Albion, as well as Cannon Hill.

Superintendent Tony Fleming, regional crime coordinator in the Brisbane region, said it was unusual to have them happen so close together.

“It is unusual Scott to have that many, my intel people tell me there is a correlation as the time of year it gets a bit cooler it is not uncommon for us to have fires increase,” he told Scott Emerson.

“But these have been particularly unique in that we have had a spate of houses that have been vacant that have caught on fire.

“The common features of them is that they are vacant, no electricity or gas connected to them, often we are seeing there is squatters or people up to mischief in terms of using drugs or chroming.”

Press PLAY below to hear more from Queensland Police