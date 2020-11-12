‘They need to stay here’: Ray Hadley fights for Sri Lankan family facing deportation

Ray Hadley has joined calls to stop the threatened deportation of a Sri Lankan family.

Florence Udawatta and her children moved to Kempsey in 2016 to join husband Raj, who migrated from Sri Lanka on a 457 temporary work visa two years earlier.

They have since come to thrive in the NSW community but Raj’s tragic death has them facing deportation.

Upon his death, the department notified Ms Udawatta that her protection visa applications had been rejected and stated she would have to leave the country.

Ray Hadley said he’d spoken to relevant ministers and hopes compassion will be shown.

“[This family is] very highly regarded in an area I broadcast to,” Ray Hadley explained.

“They are hard-working decent people and they need to stay here.

“It’s not double standards, these people came here legally!”

Nationals MP Pat Conaghan told Ray Hadley he’s spoken to acting Immigration Minister Alan Tudge.

“He was very sympathetic to their situation and I’ll continue to urge him … to allow these people to stay in Kempsey.”

Image: Florence Udawatta