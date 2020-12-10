‘There’s got to be some serious penalties’: Lord Mayor weighs in on Extinction Rebellion

Lord Mayor of Brisbane Adrian Schrinner has called for ‘some serious penalties’ for disruptive Extinction Rebellion protests.

Mr Schrinner has expressed frustration on the 4BC Breakfast Show over the Extinction Rebellion protests this week, which have caused major traffic delays in the Brisbane CBD.

“Just when we need people back in the city, they’re trying to grind the CBD to a halt,” said Mr Schrinner.

“There’s got to be some serious penalties.

“The cost of all the police resources, emergency services, fire trucks … they should pay the costs.”

“There’s a public safety risk,” Neil Breen added.

“There could be someone who’s got to get to hospital.

“When it costs a life, that’s when we’re going to have serious questions.”

“Do the police need to get tougher with them?” he asked Mr Schrinner.

“I don’t think it’s the police – I think it’s the law,” said Mr Schrinner.

“I think where there’s multiple repeat offences of the same thing, there’s going to be a certain point that triggers some tougher crackdowns.

“At what point do we say enough’s enough?”

