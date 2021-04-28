‘There is no silver bullet’: Top cop says preventing DV is a continual process

Queensland Police are scrambling to minimise domestic violence cases, after an increase by up to 200 per cent in the last 10 years.

This comes despite Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll introducing new measures for police responding to domestic violence.

“I have implemented a lot since this happened last time but we’ve got to keep working,” she told Neil Breen.

“There is no silver bullet.

“Each breach is looked at very differently depending on what it is.”

But Ms Carroll agreed a lot of work is yet to be done to decrease cases.

“It is a scourge in our community; it needs not just a response but a lot around prevention.

“We have just got to keep learning and searching across the world for best practice continually.”

