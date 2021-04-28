4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘There is no silver bullet’:..

‘There is no silver bullet’: Top cop says preventing DV is a continual process

2 hours ago
Neil Breen
Domestic Violence
Article image for ‘There is no silver bullet’: Top cop says preventing DV is a continual process

Queensland Police are scrambling to minimise domestic violence cases, after an increase by up to 200 per cent in the last 10 years.

This comes despite Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll introducing new measures for police responding to domestic violence.

“I have implemented a lot since this happened last time but we’ve got to keep working,” she told Neil Breen.

“There is no silver bullet.

“Each breach is looked at very differently depending on what it is.”

But Ms Carroll agreed a lot of work is yet to be done to decrease cases.

“It is a scourge in our community; it needs not just a response but a lot around prevention.

“We have just got to keep learning and searching across the world for best practice continually.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Neil Breen
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873