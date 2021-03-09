4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • The top three industries taking..

The top three industries taking up the apprenticeship scheme

7 hours ago
Scott Emerson
apprencticesMichaelia Cash
Article image for The top three industries taking up the apprenticeship scheme

The Federal Government will extend and expand the apprentice and trainee wage subsidy to encourage younger Australians into trades and services.

The Morrison government is already covering 50 percent of the wage of 100,000 new apprentices and trainees.

The government will cover half the wage of tens of thousands of new apprentices and trainees under a further $1.2 billion expansion to the major COVID rescue package.

Minister for Employment, Skills and Family Business, Michaelia Cash, said there were a range of industries getting on board the scheme.

“I think in Queensland what we have seen is construction services, repair and maintenance, hospitality industry food and beverage services, they are probably the top three industries that are recruiting and recruiting heavily for apprentices heavily.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: iStock

Scott Emerson
AustraliaEducationInvestingNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873