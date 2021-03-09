The top three industries taking up the apprenticeship scheme

The Federal Government will extend and expand the apprentice and trainee wage subsidy to encourage younger Australians into trades and services.

The Morrison government is already covering 50 percent of the wage of 100,000 new apprentices and trainees.

The government will cover half the wage of tens of thousands of new apprentices and trainees under a further $1.2 billion expansion to the major COVID rescue package.

Minister for Employment, Skills and Family Business, Michaelia Cash, said there were a range of industries getting on board the scheme.

“I think in Queensland what we have seen is construction services, repair and maintenance, hospitality industry food and beverage services, they are probably the top three industries that are recruiting and recruiting heavily for apprentices heavily.”

Image: iStock