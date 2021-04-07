‘The time is right’: The idea to honour Tommy Raudonikis

Wide World of Sports hosts Mark Levy and Peter Psaltis have an idea to honour the late, great Tommy Raudonikis.

The league legend passed away, aged 70.

“He had a terrific friendship with the great Arthur Beetson, Arthur a proud Queenslander, Tommy a proud New South Welshman,” Salty said on 4BC.

“The two of them were inseparable, raisin money for charity, multiple charities, travelling all around the country.

“The two of them were absolute hits on stage.”

2GB host Mark Levy raised the idea to rename the State of Origin shield.

“The time is right for the State of Origin shield to be named the Raudonikis/Beteson shield.

“Both of them were the inaugural captains of their respective states … the time is right to name the Origin shield the Raudonikis/Beteson shield. I think it needs to happen.”

The NRL has confirmed there’ll be a moments silence before every game this weekend to honour the late Tommy Raudonikis. Who thinks we should name the Origin Shield, the Beetson Raudonikis Shield? If I think about State or Origin, they are the two names that spring to mind. — Mark Levy (@marklevy2gb) April 7, 2021

Click PLAY below to hear more (and that infamous Continuous Call Team appearance!)

An emotional Allan ‘Alfie’ Langer paid tribute to his great friend.

“It’s a very sad day today mate.”

He also welcomed the idea to re-name the Origin shield, and said it would be an ideal way to honour them.

“They were two of the great players in the first game .. two tremendous men.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: Marc Grimwade/WireImage via Getty Images